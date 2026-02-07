ICC grips PCB over ‘Force Majeure' clause as India vs Pakistan talks back on table in T20 World Cup 2026: Report

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has tightened its grip over Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) seeking an explanation on how the ‘Force Majeure’ clause can be invoked to justify the Men in Green's refusal to play against India in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The development came in after the PCB wrote to ICC to invoke the 'Force Majeure' clause and cited the government's stand as the reason to boycott India clash on February 15.

After Bangladesh were removed from the T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan stood in solidarity with their neighbours and as a protest announced to boycott the India clash in Colombo, but play the rest of the matches in the tournament. In its letter to PCB, the ICC has asked the board to justify the reason for pulling out of one match while playing the remaining tournament.

“The PCB did officially communicate its stance to the ICC and cited Force Majeure as the reason for boycotting the game against India. They have now been asked to justify how the clause applies in this specific case. Discussions between the two parties have begun,” a source was quoted as saying to HT.

Based on the report, it has been learnt that the ICC has asked the PCB a detailed explanation and also outlined the points on which the clause can be invoked on a legitimate basis. “The PCB has been informed that there must be a solid and legally sustainable reason to refuse participation in a single fixture. The repercussions have also been communicated should the board choose not to play and fail to provide a valid justification,” added the source.

What is Force Majeure? Force majeure is a contractual provision that excuses a party from fulfilling its obligations due to extraordinary events beyond its control such as war, natural disasters, government actions or public emergencies.

For the clause to apply, the affected party must demonstrate that the event was unforeseeable, unavoidable and that it took all reasonable steps to mitigate the impact. Mere inconvenience or political preference does not ordinarily satisfy the test.

SLC writes to PCB Earlier, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has also written a letter to the PCB, urging them to reconsider their decision to boycott the match against Pakistan. SLC's request to PCB came after the Lankan board is sensing a major financial loss due to non participation of the India vs Pakistan clash.

"Mohsin Naqvi has been contacted directly by the Sri Lankan Board President Shammi Silva and been reminded that at this time Sri Lanka need Pakistan to step up for them as without Pakistan and India matches, the Sri Lankan Board would stand to lose extra revenues from gate money, hospitality sales etc," PTI quoted a source as saying.