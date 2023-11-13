ICC Hall of Fame: Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji and Sri Lankan de Silva become latest inductees
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced news names to be included in its Cricket Hall of Fame. The new names announced by the ICC are India's legendary opener Virender Sehwag, former Indian Women Test skipper Diana Edulji and Sri Lanka's iconic star Aravinda de Silva.