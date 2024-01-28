ICC lift Sri Lanka Cricket's ban with immediate effect two months after suspension
The ICC Board has been monitoring the situation since the suspension and are now satisfied that Sri Lanka Cricket are no longer in breach of membership obligations, ICC said in a statement
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has been reinstated as a member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) after a two-month suspension, the ICC said on Sunday. SLC were banned in November for breaching obligations as an ICC Member.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message