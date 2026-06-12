ICC locks in window for 2027 ODI World Cup as South Africa to host bulk of games; Tournament set to return to old format

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have zeroed in on 48-day window for upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup, which is set to take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. While South Africa and Zimbabwe have jointly hosted the ODI World Cup before in 2003, this will be the first time Namibia will host any ICC World Cup matches.

According to a ESPNcricinfo report, the ICC has locked a October 4-November 21 window, the dates of which were agreed upon during the ICC Board Meeting in Ahmedabad, on the sidelines of the IPL 2026 final. The exact details are expected to be confirmed at ICC's next Annual General Meeting (AGM) in July in Edinburgh.

South Africa are set to host most of the 54 matches - around 41 - while three stadiums in Zimbabwe will get 2027 ODI World Cup games. The Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Victoria Falls will join the Harare Sports Club and Queens Park in Bulawayo as three venues in Zimbabwe.

Based on the report, the Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. It will host a few domestic games before an official inauguration next May.

Most importantly, the ODI World Cup is set to return to its 14-team format after the last two editions in England (2019) and India (2023) featured 10 teams. There will be two groups of seven teams each. The top two teams from each group will advance into the semifinals and then the final.

Final World Cup for Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli If rumours are to be believed, the 2027 ODI World Cup is going to be last ICC event for Indian stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The duo have quit T20Is and Tests to prolong their ODI career in a bid to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup, after missed the ultimate prize at home in 2023 after India lost the final to Australia in Ahmedabad.

“We’re in mid-2026. I’ve been asked so many times, ‘Do you want to play ‘27?’ Why would I leave my home, get my stuff over, and be like, ‘I don’t know what I want.’ Of course, I want to play cricket, I want to carry on. Playing in the World Cup for India is amazing," Kohli had said in a RCB podcast.

"But the value has to be clear. My perspective is that if I can add value to the environment, I am part of, and the environment feels I can add value, I will be seen," Kohli added.

"But if I am made to feel like I need to constantly prove my worth and value, then I am not in that space, because I am honest about my preparation and my approach to the game. I put my head down. I work hard. I am very thankful to God for everything I have been given in my cricketing career, and I feel blessed and grateful for the opportunities I have had,” he said.

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