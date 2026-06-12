ICC locks in window for 2027 ODI World Cup as South Africa to host bulk of games; Tournament set to return to old format

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have zeroed in on 48-day window for upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup, which is set to take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. While South Africa and Zimbabwe have jointly hosted the ODI World Cup before in 2003, this will be the first time Namibia will host any ICC World Cup matches.

Advertisement

According to a ESPNcricinfo report, the ICC has locked a October 4-November 21 window, the dates of which were agreed upon during the ICC Board Meeting in Ahmedabad, on the sidelines of the IPL 2026 final. The exact details are expected to be confirmed at ICC's next Annual General Meeting (AGM) in July in Edinburgh.

South Africa are set to host most of the 54 matches - around 41 - while three stadiums in Zimbabwe will get 2027 ODI World Cup games. The Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Victoria Falls will join the Harare Sports Club and Queens Park in Bulawayo as three venues in Zimbabwe.

Based on the report, the Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. It will host a few domestic games before an official inauguration next May.

Advertisement

Most importantly, the ODI World Cup is set to return to its 14-team format after the last two editions in England (2019) and India (2023) featured 10 teams. There will be two groups of seven teams each. The top two teams from each group will advance into the semifinals and then the final.

Final World Cup for Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli If rumours are to be believed, the 2027 ODI World Cup is going to be last ICC event for Indian stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The duo have quit T20Is and Tests to prolong their ODI career in a bid to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup, after missed the ultimate prize at home in 2023 after India lost the final to Australia in Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

“We’re in mid-2026. I’ve been asked so many times, ‘Do you want to play ‘27?’ Why would I leave my home, get my stuff over, and be like, ‘I don’t know what I want.’ Of course, I want to play cricket, I want to carry on. Playing in the World Cup for India is amazing," Kohli had said in a RCB podcast.

"But the value has to be clear. My perspective is that if I can add value to the environment, I am part of, and the environment feels I can add value, I will be seen," Kohli added.

"But if I am made to feel like I need to constantly prove my worth and value, then I am not in that space, because I am honest about my preparation and my approach to the game. I put my head down. I work hard. I am very thankful to God for everything I have been given in my cricketing career, and I feel blessed and grateful for the opportunities I have had,” he said.

Advertisement

Also Read | Rohit Sharma opens up on 'desperation' to win 2027 ODI World Cup

If the duo plays the 2027 ODI World Cup, it would be Kohli's fifth appearance in the 50-over showpiece while for Rohit it would be his fourth.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in