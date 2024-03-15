ICC mandates stop-clock rule from T20 World Cup 2024: What is it?
T20 World Cup 2024: The stop clock rule was introduced in December 2023 on an experiment basis, which ensured the timely completion of matches
T20 World Cup 2024: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday mandated the use of stop clocks in limited-overs international matches and said that it will become permanent in all ODIs and T20Is from June 2024, starting with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA.