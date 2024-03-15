ICC mandates stop-clock rule from T20 World Cup 2024: What is it?

T20 World Cup 2024: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday mandated the use of stop clocks in limited-overs international matches and said that it will become permanent in all ODIs and T20Is from June 2024, starting with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA.

The stop-clock rule was introduced in December 2023 on an experiment basis, which ensured the timely completion of matches. The cricket regulating body has decided to mandate the same in all limited-overs formats of the game.

“Results presented to the Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) demonstrated that approximately 20 minutes had been saved per ODI match. The feature has now been added as a mandatory playing condition in all Full Member ODI and T20I matches from 1 June 2024," the ICC said in a statement.

What is the stop-clock rule?

1. The stop clock rule mandates that the fielding side must start an over withing 60 seconds of the completion of the previous over.

2. The counting of the 60 seconds will be displayed on an electronic clock on the ground and the third umpire will decide the starting time of the clock.

3. In case the fielding team misses out on the 60-second deadline, two warnings will be issued, and after that five-run penalty will be imposed per incident.

Exceptions to the stop-clock rule

1. When a new batter comes to the wicket between overs

2. An official drinks interval has been called

3. The umpires have approved the on-field treatment of an injury to a batter or fielder

4. The time lost is for any circumstances beyond the control of the fielding side

T20 World Cup 2024 playing conditions

The ICC also finalized the playing conditions of ICC World Cup 2024 on Friday and said a minimum of 5 overs will need to be bowled to the team batting second to constitute a game in the group stages and the Super Eight stages. But, in the case of knockout matches, the limit of minimum overs is raised to 10.

