ICC Media Rights: Global cricketing body offers 3 packages for 711 games2 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2022, 07:40 PM IST
- The ITT is for the Indian market only, with up to six packages available across TV only, digital only or a combination of both.
Listen to this article
The International Cricket Council will start its first 'Invitation To Tender' (ITT) for media rights for the 711 games at its global events in the next eight-year cycle, beginning 2024 from 20 June onwards, it said in an official release on 17 June.