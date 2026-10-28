ICC men player ranking update: Abhishek Sharma reclaims T20I batting crown as Jansen becomes top-ranked Test bowler

India’s Abhishek Sharma has moved back to No. 1 among T20I batters, while South Africa’s Marco Jansen has risen to the top of both the Test bowling and all-rounder charts in the latest ICC men’s player rankings. The changes follow explosive batting in New Zealand and a match-defining all-round display in the ongoing series against Australia.

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Abhishek Sharma reclaims the T20I top spot Abhishek Sharma returned to the summit after scoring 113 off 38 balls in the third T20I against New Zealand in Wellington. He brought up his hundred in 35 deliveries and led India to a successful chase of 199, sealing a 3-0 lead in the five-match series. In the first two games, he had made 29 and 27.

Ishan Kishan had overtaken Abhishek for the No. 1 position in July 2026. Abhishek had first reached the top in July 2025 when he moved ahead of Australia’s Travis Head. With Kishan ruled out after the opening match due to injury, the left-hander’s rapid innings was enough to reclaim the ranking. Teammate Sanju Samson also climbed six places to 20th among T20I batters, while New Zealand’s Finn Allen rose three spots to 25th.

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Also Read | Abhishek Sharma smashes fastest century by an Indian vs New Zealand

Marco Jansen’s double climb in Test Cricket Marco Jansen’s jump comes after a standout second Test in Gqeberha. Batting at No. 8, he scored 85 before taking 5 for 33 as Australia were bowled out for 99 in their first innings. Across the first two Tests, he has taken 10 wickets. That performance lifted him five places in the bowling rankings to first place with 876 points, moving Mitchell Starc, Matt Henry, Ollie Robinson and Jasprit Bumrah down one position each.

The 26-year-old also passed India’s Ravindra Jadeja to become the No. 1 Test all-rounder. Jadeja had held the top spot for more than four years. Jansen additionally rose 13 places to 56th among Test batters. Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn recently called him “the best cricketer in the world.”

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Starc has claimed a six-wicket haul in the ongoing third Test, so the top two bowling positions could change again once the match is completed.

Also Read | Ravindra Jadeja gears up for New Zealand Tests with 16th first-class century

Other significant movers South Africa captain Temba Bavuma climbed four places to second among Test batters after scoring 179 in the second Test and being named Player of the Match. He now sits behind only England’s Harry Brook. Brook himself moved up six places on the ODI batting list after his 202 against Sri Lanka in the tri-series in Pakistan.

Scott Boland rose three places to sixth among Test bowlers, while Simon Harmer advanced 15 spots to eighth on the Test all-rounder rankings. In ODIs, Shaheen Shah Afridi moved up two places to sixth, and Azmatullah Omarzai climbed 13 spots to seventh. Namibia’s Bernard Scholtz rose nine places to eighth, and Mohammad Nabi gained five spots to third among ODI all-rounders.

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Mitchell Santner moved up seven places to seventh on the T20I bowling list, and India’s Arshdeep Singh advanced six spots to 15th. Ben Duckett also improved his standing among ODI batters.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.