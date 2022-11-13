ICC men's T20 WC: Additional ground operating time added for final at MCG

By securing an extension to the MCG's permissible operation hours for Sunday's match between Pakistan and England, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has demonstrated its commitment to completing the T20 World Cup Final. This will enable event administrators to further extend the playing period.
Play will now take place at the MCG on Sunday night with a total of 90 minutes available in case any play is lost as a result of the additional time that the organizers of the tournament were able to add.
This indicates that play can continue until midnight local time on Sunday if additional time is required.
Even though every effort will be made to finish the game on Sunday, the event organizers still have the option to finish it on Monday's reserve day (November 14 at 3:00 p.m. AEDT).
The activity will continue where the last ball was played assuming the match should be done on Monday, however, provided that it can't be done on Sunday.
If either of the umpires determines that the field, weather, lighting, or any other scenario is hazardous or unacceptable, play must be immediately halted or refused to begin or resume.
It is up to the umpires to determine, after consulting with ICC Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle, whether the situation warrants such action.
The T20 World Cup final in Melbourne on November 13 could be ruined by rain, with a good chance of showers. This would ruin a cricket spectacle that fans from all over the world had been waiting for.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology's forecasts, the Australian government expects a shower late Sunday morning and afternoon.
"Cloudy. Very high (near 100%) chance of showers developing during the late morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe. Winds northerly 25 to 35 km/h tending north to northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening then becoming light in the late evening," predicted the Bureau of Meteorology.
Cricket fans all over the world have been anxiously awaiting the T20 World Cup's grand finale, but they may have to deal with the possibility of the trophy being split between the two teams or being moved to reserve day.
The forecast for reserve day, Monday, November 14, is also unfavorable, with the possibility of 100 percent rain and 8 to 15 millimeters of rainfall.
"Cloudy. Very high (near 100%) chance of showers, becoming less likely in the evening. The chance of a thunderstorm. Winds northwesterly at 15 to 25 km/h turning west to southwesterly at 25 to 35 km/h in the late morning and early afternoon," stated the Bureau of Meteorology.
Matches have been washed out due to rain, and no balls have been bowled during the tournament.
On Sunday, England and Pakistan will meet in the summit match of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Both teams will be eager to win their second title.
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup final will take place in Melbourne at the storied Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where England will play Pakistan.
Pakistan won their first T20 World Cup in 2009 when they defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets in England. The Three Lions won their first T20 World Cup in 2010 when they defeated Ashes rivals Australia in the final in West Indies.
