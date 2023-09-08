ICC Men's Cricket World Cup: Virender Sehwag picks his ‘fab five’ for dream team. Find here2 min read 08 Sep 2023, 11:51 AM IST
Virender Sehwag reveals his dream ODI XI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, David Warner, Glenn Phillips, Jasprit Bumrah.
Ahead of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, former Indian cricket star Virender Sehwag has shared his dream ODI XI, comprising five exceptional players. Known for his aggressive style, Sehwag amassed 8273 runs and 15 centuries in 50-over cricket. He played a pivotal role in India's 2011 World Cup victory. Sehwag's top picks include two former teammates and one fellow Indian cricketer. Check here