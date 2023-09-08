Ahead of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, former Indian cricket star Virender Sehwag has shared his dream ODI XI, comprising five exceptional players. Known for his aggressive style, Sehwag amassed 8273 runs and 15 centuries in 50-over cricket. He played a pivotal role in India's 2011 World Cup victory. Sehwag's top picks include two former teammates and one fellow Indian cricketer. Check here {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Rohit Sharma (India)

With five centuries and a whopping 648 runs at the most recent edition of the World Cup in 2019 and 9,922 ODI runs with three double centuries and the highest-ever ODI score, the selection of the current India captain was an easy choice for Sehwag to make. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Virat Kohli (India)

Kohli's record in ODI cricket speaks for itself, with the legendary right-hander having compiled 12,902 runs and 46 centuries throughout a glittering career. The inclusion of former teammate Kohli was yet another easy selection for Sehwag.

3. David Warner (Australia) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Warner bats in a similar style to how Sehwag used to and the Australian was an automatic choice for the former India opener to make. The southpaw has 6,030 runs in 143 ODIs at an average of above 44 and 19 centuries.

4. Glenn Phillips (New Zealand)

One from left field here, as Sehwag opted for New Zealand hard-hitter Glenn Phillips. While Phillips is yet to play at a 50-over World Cup and has only featured in 16 ODIs for his country in which he has scored 351 runs with one fifty, Sehwag obviously saw something he liked during last year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia last year. Phillips hit a brilliant century against Sri Lanka at the SCG during that tournament and Sehwag is tipping the 26-year-old to shine in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Sehwag is an unbridled fan of the India speedster and used one of his five spots on the star quick that only recently returned from injury. Bumrah has 121 wickets in 73 ODIs and was one of India's stars in 2019 WC, taking 18 wickets in nine matches.

Ten teams will feature in this biggest Cricket World Cup ever, to be played across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final. The event will feature 48 matches to be played across 46 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The World Cup commences on Thursday, October 5 when 2019 finalists England and New Zealand clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the event culminating in the final at the same venue on Sunday, 19 November. India will start its campaign with a match against Australia in Chennai on October 8.