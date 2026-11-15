ICC men's events calendar 2028-2035: Full list of dates, hosts and venues confirmed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the schedule for its major men's tournaments until 2035. The ICC Board approved the windows on November 15, after its meetings in Bali, Indonesia.

The calendar covers the Men's Cricket World Cup, the Men's T20 World Cup, the Men's Champions Trophy and the World Test Championship (WTC) final. It starts with the 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and ends with the 2035 Cricket World Cup.

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When and where will the T20 World Cups be played? The 11th edition of the Men's T20 World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand from October 12 to November 12, 2028.

England will co-host the 2030 edition with Ireland and Scotland, from July 4 to August 4.

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The 2032 tournament is set for October 14 to November 14, and the 2034 edition for July 6 to August 6.

Notably, hosts for 2032 and 2034 are yet to be decided.

Which countries will host the ODI World Cups? After the 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, the tournament returns to the subcontinent.

India and Bangladesh will co-host the 2031 edition from October 9 to November 23.

The 2035 World Cup will be played from October 2 to November 18, and the hosts are yet to be confirmed.

Also Read | India to host 2029 Champions Trophy and co-host 2031 World Cup with Bangladesh

Where will the Champions Trophy be held? India will host the 2029 Men's Champions Trophy from October 9 to 28. The next edition is scheduled for October 2 to 23, 2033, with the host still to be named.

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What is the plan for the World Test Championship final? The WTC final will stay a June fixture every two years until 2035. England will host the 2029 final (June 8 to 12) and the 2031 final (June 12 to 16). The hosts for the 2033 final (June 9 to 13) and the 2035 final (June 7 to 11) are yet to be confirmed.

Who holds the ICC titles right now? According to the ICC, Australia hold the Men's Cricket World Cup and South Africa hold the World Test Championship mace. India hold both the Men's T20 World Cup and the Men's Champions Trophy.

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What did the ICC say about the schedule? ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said the long-term plan gives players and boards a clearer view of the years ahead.

"The ICC events portfolio and schedule are critical components of cricket's global architecture and deliver elevated context, competitiveness and consequence to the ecosystem. These tournaments serve as pinnacle moments for fans and players alike, with the associated pathways driving aspiration and access for the broader cricketing landscape," Gupta said.

Also Read | Aaryavir Sehwag reveals Pakistan fans cheered for him in video call with father

"We also recognise the importance of providing athletes and member associations long-term visibility of these events to enable development of improved player pathways, focused high-performance programmes and structured calendars," he added.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.