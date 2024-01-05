ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of Year 2023 nominees are out! Three of them are Indians...
Who will claim ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023? Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami or Daryl Mitchell. Check what ICC has to say about them:
Nominees for the ICC Men's ODI Cricket of the Year 2023 have been announced. Four players — Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami and Daryl Mitchell — who had an impressive Cricket World Cup in India have been shortlisted for the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 Award. One can login here to vote for their favourite player.