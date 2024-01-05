ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of Year 2023 nominees are out! Three of them are Indians...

Nominees for the ICC Men's ODI Cricket of the Year 2023 have been announced. Four players — Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami and Daryl Mitchell — who had an impressive Cricket World Cup in India have been shortlisted for the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 Award. One can login here to vote for their favourite player.

Here's what ICC said about each of these nominees:

1. Shubman Gill: 1.584 runs and 24 catches in 29 matches

Gill's most notable performances came in the ODI format, with him finishing the year 2023 with 1,584 runs at an average of 63.36. He became the youngest double centurion in the year, slamming a terrific 208 against New Zealand in Hyderabad early in the year.

It was the fifth-highest tally of runs by an Indian in a year in ODIs, only surpassed by the numbers racked up by Sachin Tendulkar (1996, 1998), Rahul Dravid (1999) and Sourav Ganguly (1999). Gill ended the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 with 354 runs at an average of 44.25.

With five hundreds and a strike-rate of over 100, Gill was a rock at the top of the order for India alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, and the duo put on several memorable opening stands in the year.

2. Mohammed Shami (India): 43 wickets, 36 runs and 3 catches in 19 matches

Mohammed Shami turned around a very average first half of 2023 into a spectacle in the second half, peaking at the Cricket World Cup for India.

What made Shami’s tournament all the more special was that he wasn’t in India’s first-choice XI at the start of the event. He, however, returned to make a huge impact in India’s run to the final in the home World Cup.

The highlight of Shami’s imperious showing in the World Cup was his record haul of 7/57 against New Zealand in the semi-final of the tournament.

3. Virat Kohli (India): 1377 runs, 1 wicket and 12 catches in 27 matches

Virat Kohli smashed at least a half-century in nine of his 11 innings at the World Cup, finishing with a mind-blowing 765 runs, the most ever scored by an individual batter at a men’s Cricket World Cup. This beat the previous record set by Sachin Tendulkar in 2003. Kohli finished the tournament with an average of 95.62 and a strike rate of 90.31, with three centuries including one in the semi-finals against New Zealand.

He completed a record tally of 50 ODI hundreds with his knock in the semi-finals, making him the leading century-hitter in the format’s history. He finished the year with 1377 runs at an average of 72.47, recording six centuries and eight half-centuries in 24 innings.

Kohli reserved his best at the World Cup for the semi-final knockout clash against New Zealand. "Walking in at the fall of Rohit Sharma’s wicket, Kohli hit his stride immediately, remaining unmoved until after he completed a record 50th century in the format," the ICC Cricket said on its website.

4. Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand): 1204 runs, 9 wickets and 22 catches in 26 matches

Daryl Mitchell was in top form in ODIs in 2023, finishing the year with a whopping 1204 runs, the third-most recorded in a calendar year in the format by a New Zealand player.

Mitchell blitzed 552 runs at the World Cup at an average of 69 and a strike rate of over 100. His smashing performance included two hundred against India, who boasted one of the best bowling attacks in the tournament.

Mitchell saved his best for India in the tournament, taking on their spinners with disdain and twice producing knocks that put the dominant hosts on the back foot.

