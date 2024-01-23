The International Cricket Council on 23 January named Indian skipper Rohit Sharma as captain of the ODI Team of the Year 2023, which includes as many as six Indians. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The other two teams that have more than one representative are World Champions Australia and South Africa, from where two cricketers each in the team are named, while all-rounder Daryl Mitchell was the only representative from New Zealand.

Apart from Rohit, the other Indians in the team were batters Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, spinner Kuldeep Yadav, and pacers Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, 2023 has been phenomenal as he scored 1255 runs at an average of 52. He was in his best form throughout the ODI World Cup last year.

Following Sharma, Virat Kohli had a record-breaking 2023, who reached three figures on six occasions in 2023. Kohli also broke India's all-time great Sachin Tendulkar's record for most international centuries during the World Cup on his way to winning the Player of the Tournament award. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, and spinner Kuldeep Yadav earned a spot in the ICC team after their excellent performances throughout 2023. Also, Shubman Gill made an entry in the list, as he compiled 1584 runs during the calendar year.

The team's other members include Australian opener Travis Head, New Zealand star Daryl Mitchell, South Africa batter Heinrich Klaasen South Africa pacer Marco Jansen and Australia spinner Adam Zampa.

ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2023: Rohit Sharma (c) (India), Shubman Gill (India), Travis Head (Australia), Virat Kohli (India), Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Heinrich Klaasen (wk) (South Africa), Marco Jansen (South Africa), Adam Zampa (Australia), Mohammed Siraj (India), Kuldeep Yadav (India) and Mohammed Shami (India). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

