Top Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have moved up in International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings of One-Day International (ODI) batters, following the conclusion of the World Cup 2023 .

Kohli, who was awarded as the World's Cup Player of the Tournament, has jumped from the fourth position to the third. The star batter shined with 765 runs and three centuries during the tournament.

Sharma, the Indians skipper who played short but fiery knocks while opening the innings during the World Cup, has also moved a notch higher in the rankings. He is now placed at the fourth position.

Both, Kohli and Sharma, have closed their gap with opener Shubman Gill, who continues to sit at the top of the rankings' table.

As per the ratings system of the ICC, Gill is at the first position with 826 points, followed by Pakistan's former skipper Babar Azam at second with 823 points and Kohli third with 791 points. Sharma, who smashed 597 runs in the tournament, is fourth with 769 rating points.

Three Indian batters feature among among the top four. On the fifth position is Quinton de Kock, who scored 594 runs in the World Cup and New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell is sixth, owing to his cumulative run-tally of 552 in the tournament.

Australian opener Travis Head, who emerged as the player of the match in the high-stake final of the World Cup against India, has jumped by 28 spots to the 15th place. He had played the game-changing knock of 137 runs in Ahmedabad that sealed the match in favour.

Meanwhile, among the bowlers, the top rank remains with South Africa's Keshav Maharaj, followed by Australia's Josh Hazlewood jumping by four spots to secure the second position. India's Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah are ranked third and fourth, respectively. World Cup's leading wicket-taker Mohammed Shami is at the tenth position.

