Thanks to his impressive performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, India captain Rohit Sharma moved up two spots in the ODI ranking. He is now number 3. He scored 76 runs off 83 balls in the final against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli dropped to the 5th spot despite scoring 218 runs in the tournament. Shreyas Iyer held his 8th position. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill retained the top spot. keeping four Indian players in the top 10 ODI batters list.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam is in the second position while South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen is at number 4.

Several New Zealand players have made notable gains in the latest ICC ODI rankings after their performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Daryl Mitchell moved up one spot to reach the 6th place in the ODI batting rankings. Rachin Ravindra made a significant jump of 14 places. He is now sitting at number 14. Glenn Phillips also climbed six spots, reaching the 24th spot among batters.

ICC ODI rankings for bowlers New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has made a significant jump in the ODI bowling rankings. In the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, he took a total of nine wickets, including two in the final against India.

Santner has climbed six rankings to reach No. 2 among ODI bowlers. He is just behind Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana, who holds the top position.

Indian cricketers Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja have both made significant gains in the latest ICC rankings.

Yadav climbed three spots to reach third place in the bowling rankings. His rise comes after he took seven wickets during the tournament. Jadeja, another left-arm spinner, also moved up three places. Sir Jadeja secured the 10th position.

Also Read | History for Ro-Ko: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma seal cricketing legacy

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai continues to lead the ODI all-rounders rankings. His seasoned teammate, Mohammad Nabi, is at number 2. The 3rd position is claimed by Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza.