ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule change: Jay confirms changes to World Cup schedule after letter by 3 ICC nations1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 10:53 AM IST
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has indicated that there may be a change in the schedule of the ODI World Cup later this year, following requests from three boards. The changes would likely involve only the date and timings of matches, not the venues.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah informed on Thursday that a change in schedule of the ODI World Cup slated for later this year is likely after three boards wrote to the ICC requesting for a schedule change. He also informed that only the date and timings of the matches will be changed with a view to reduce the gap to 4-5 days. The BCCI secretary did not announce the name of ICC full members who requested for a schedule change.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×