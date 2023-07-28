BCCI Secretary Jay Shah informed on Thursday that a change in schedule of the ODI World Cup slated for later this year is likely after three boards wrote to the ICC requesting for a schedule change. He also informed that only the date and timings of the matches will be changed with a view to reduce the gap to 4-5 days. The BCCI secretary did not announce the name of ICC full members who requested for a schedule change.

Speaker after meeting associations hosting World Cup games on Thursday, Shah said, "Three members have written to the ICC for a schedule change. Only the date and timings will be changed, venues will not be changed. If there is a six day gap between games, we are trying to reduce it to 4-5 days. Picture will be clear in three-four days. Changes will happen in consultation with the ICC,"

Earlier reports suggested that the India-Pakistan clash, scheduled for 15 October, might be postponed due to the Navaratri celebrations in Ahmedabad and the extra workload on security officials who are already working overtime. Earlier, it was reported that the match could be played on 14 October, but that is highly unlikely as there are already two matches on that day.

When asked about the India-Pakistan clash, Jay Shah said, "As I said earlier, only a few member boards have written to the ICC and a decision will be taken soon. He also noted that "security is not an issue" for the India-Pakistan encounter in Ahmedabad.

The BCCI and ICC had jointly announced the schedule for the ODI World Cup last month and the subsequent changes to the schedule could have a domino effect. As per the earlier schedule, India will play their first match against Australia in Chennai on 8 October. A total of 48 matches will be played at the 10 selected venues between 5 October and 19 November.

(With inputs from PTI)