BCCI Secretary Jay Shah informed on Thursday that a change in schedule of the ODI World Cup slated for later this year is likely after three boards wrote to the ICC requesting for a schedule change. He also informed that only the date and timings of the matches will be changed with a view to reduce the gap to 4-5 days. The BCCI secretary did not announce the name of ICC full members who requested for a schedule change.

