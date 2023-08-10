International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the dates for booking of tickets for the ODI World Cup 2023 slated for later this year. The announcement comes shortly after the cricketing body released an updated schedule for the World Cup.

Also Read| ODI World Cup 2023: Ex-Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq appointed as chief selector of men's team

ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley on the date announcement said, "Tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will go on sale this month and we call on all of cricket’s hundreds of millions of fans to register your interest from next week to ensure you are one of the first to receive ticket news and to be a part of the biggest Cricket World Cup."

BCCI CEO Hemang Amin while speaking about the announcement said, “The schedule, after some amendments, has now been finalized and fans can now look forward to buying tickets and watching some high-quality cricket. The BCCI will leave no stone unturned to ensure that you have an enjoyable experience at all the hosting venues".

When and how to book tickets for ICC ODI World Cup ?

Ticket sales for the flagship event will go live on 25 August and fans will be able to register their interest in purchasing these tickets from 15 August at https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register. The registration process will help fans secure their place at the World Cup by ensuring they are the first to receive ticket-related news.

Notably, the International Cricket Council has decided to divide ticket sales according to venue. Tickets for all non-India matches will go on sale from 25 August, while tickets for India's warm-up matches will be available from 30 August. Tickets for the eagerly-anticipated India-Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad will go on sale on 3 September, while tickets for the ODI World Cup semi-finals and finals will be available from 15 September.