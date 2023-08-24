ICC partners with Mastercard for Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 to be held in India in October-November1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 07:53 AM IST
The ICC has partnered with Mastercard for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, offering exclusive experiences for cardholders.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed a significant collaboration with Mastercard, marking the financial giant as a Global Partner for the highly anticipated ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Scheduled to grace India's cricketing grounds from October 5 to November 19, 2023, this premier event is poised to captivate cricket enthusiasts across the globe.