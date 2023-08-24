The ICC has partnered with Mastercard for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, offering exclusive experiences for cardholders.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed a significant collaboration with Mastercard, marking the financial giant as a Global Partner for the highly anticipated ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Scheduled to grace India's cricketing grounds from October 5 to November 19, 2023, this premier event is poised to captivate cricket enthusiasts across the globe.

Mastercard, renowned for its involvement in sporting sponsorships, is set to extend its legacy by crafting exclusive experiences for its cardholders and customers. The partnership is primed to offer unparalleled opportunities that encompass a variety of benefits. From an exclusive 24-hour pre-sale window to unprecedented access on match days, Mastercard aims to elevate the cricket experience for its patrons.

One of the focal points of this collaboration is the chance for Mastercard cardholders to connect with cricket legends, an endeavour bound to ignite the enthusiasm of die-hard fans. Adding to the allure, the Men's Cricket World Cup trophy will be brought within arm's reach for these devoted supporters.

For cardholders aged between 12 and 18, Mastercard is introducing an engaging flagbearer program, providing younger generations the unique chance to be part of this prestigious event.

Mastercard’s association with the ICC underscores the brand's dedication to cricket, accentuated by its expansive international sports sponsorship portfolio that includes prominent names like the UEFA Champions League and the PGA Tour.

ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice, expressed his elation about the partnership, affirming that it would enrich the experience of cricket aficionados globally. The ICC's collaboration with Mastercard is a testament to the tournament's commitment to offering unforgettable moments for cricket enthusiasts everywhere.