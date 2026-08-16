ICC plans 2027 Cricket World Cup start on Gandhi Jayanti October 2 in Africa

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is working on a meaningful start date for the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup. Reports indicate the tournament in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia could begin on 2 October 2027, which is Gandhi Jayanti.

This date would mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and pay tribute to a leader known for peace and non-violence. Gandhi spent 21 years in South Africa, a period that shaped his ideas. Linking the World Cup opening to this day carries extra weight because the event returns to the continent after more than two decades.

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Why the date change makes sense Earlier plans pointed to an 8 October start after warm-up games in the first week of the month. Those warm-ups are now expected to shift earlier so the main tournament can open on 2 October. The final remains scheduled for 21 November. That gives the 14-team competition roughly 50 days of action.

No official announcement has locked in the dates yet. Still, the idea of beginning on Gandhi Jayanti fits the spirit of the hosts and the global message the ICC wants to send at a time when the world often feels divided.

Twelve venues across three nations The ICC has already named the 12 host grounds. South Africa will stage the bulk of the matches at eight venues: Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, Centurion in Tshwane, Newlands in Cape Town, Kingsmead in Durban, St George’s Park in Gqeberha, Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, Boland Park in Paarl and Buffalo Park in KuGompo City.

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Zimbabwe will use three grounds: Harare Sports Club, Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo and the new Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium near Victoria Falls. Namibia’s capital, Windhoek, will host matches at the Namibia Cricket Ground. The mix of established stadiums and a brand-new venue near one of Africa’s natural wonders should create a distinctive atmosphere.

New format brings extra drama The competition returns to 14 teams after two editions with only 10 sides. The three lowest-ranked qualified teams will first play a mini-league called the Super Series. The winner of that short series joins the other 11 sides to form a 12-team field.

Those 12 teams will be split into two groups. After the group stage, the top sides advance to a Super Seven round. From there, the semi-finals and final will decide the champion. The structure aims to keep more matches competitive and give every game real importance.

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Teams already through and the road ahead South Africa and Zimbabwe qualify automatically as co-hosts. India, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have also secured their places. The remaining four spots will come from a qualifier early in 2027. That event will include Namibia along with sides such as the West Indies and Ireland.

The full schedule still needs formal confirmation, but the direction of travel is clear. When the world’s best 50-over teams gather in southern Africa next year, the calendar itself may carry a message that goes beyond cricket.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.