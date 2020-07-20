ICC postpones T20 cricket world cup to October 2021

International Cricket Council said Monday it has postponed this year's T20 World Cup in Australia due to novel coronavirus pandemic.

The rest of the schedule will be as follows: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be held October –November 2021 with the final on 14 Nov 2021.ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will be held Oct –Nov 2022 with the final on 13 Nov 2022. ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held in India Oct-Nov 2023 with the final on 26 November.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) today confirmed the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia 2020 has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," the ICC said in a statement.

The T20 World Cup was scheduled Down Under from October 18-November 15 but Cricket Australia, in the month of May itself, had intimated the ICC that it would be near impossible to stage a closed-door event of this magnitude with quarantine arrangement of 16 international teams.

In addition to this, the 2023 50-over World Cup in India was pushed from March-April to the November window to give more time for the qualification process.

"At today’s meeting of the IBC Board (the commercial subsidiary of the ICC), windows for the next three ICC men's events were also agreed to bring clarity to the calendar and give the sport the best possible opportunity over the next three years to recover from the disruption caused by COVID-19."

With inputs from PTI

