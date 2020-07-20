ICC postpones T20 World Cup 2020 due to covid-19 pandemic

NEW DELHI : The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday confirmed that it has postponed the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia later this year due to the disruption by the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, following a conclusion of its board meeting held on Monday.

During the meeting of the IBC Board (the commercial subsidiary of the ICC), windows for the next three ICC men’s events were also agreed to bring clarity to the calendar and give the sport the best possible opportunity over the next three years to recover from the disruption caused by covid-19. The board will continue to closely monitor how the pandemic is evolving over the time to ensure safety of the players and management.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be held in October – November next year with the final on 14 November.

The IBC Board said that it will also continue to evaluate the situation in relation to being able to stage the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand in February next year.

ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said that throughout this process the board has worked closely with key stakeholders including governments, members, broadcasters, partners and medical experts to enable them to reach a collective decision for the good of the game and the fans.

“The decision to postpone the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was taken after careful consideration of all of the options available to us and gives us the best possible opportunity of delivering two safe and successful T20 World Cups for fans around the world," he added.

The postponement announcement by ICC is likely to pave the way for BCCI to host indian Premier League (IPL). As per recent media reports, the BCCI is aiming at hosting the IPL somewhere between September end and mid-November. Despite of UAE being touted as the probable host nation for the T20 league, BCCI has maintained that holding the tournament outside the country would be its last resort.

