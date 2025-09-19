ICC pulls up PCB over India-Pakistan ‘no-handshake row’ during Asia Cup 2025 match; check complete timeline

With the no-handshake row between the Indian and Pakistani skippers during the Group A match of the Asia Cup 2025 still garnering attention, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has pulled up the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for “violation of multiple tournament rules.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pakistani team deliberately delayed the match against the UAE ahead of their final Group A Asia Cup 2025 clash in protest against the ICC's rejection of their demand to suspend match referee Andy Pycroft from the tournament.

The PCB expressed its disappointment on Monday following the handshake controversy in last Sunday's Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. The PCB blamed Pycroft for the fiasco and demanded his removal from the tournament's match referee panel.

When ICC rejected the plea, Pakistan shot another letter on the eve of their game against the UAE.

Meanwhile, former India captain Kapil Dev stressed that the focus should be on the game rather than making a big deal out of small things.

Here's the timeline of events: September 14: Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with the Pakistani skipper, Salman Ali Agha, after the toss.

He and his batting partner Shivam Dube walked off the field without shaking hands with the Pakistan team after the match as well.

Miffed with this, the Pakistani skipper skipped the post-match presentation ceremony.

The Indian skipper dedicated the win to the armed forces while expressing solidarity with the Pahalgam victims.

September 15: Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi strongly criticised India's conduct. He referred to it as a violation of the spirit of sportsmanship.

"Utterly disappointed by the lack of sportsmanship today. Dragging politics into the game goes against the very spirit of sports. Let's hope future victories are celebrated by all teams with grace," Naqvi wrote.

Pakistan's team manager, Naveed Akram Cheema, filed an official complaint with the match referee Andy Pycroft on Monday.

Confirming the details, Hindustan Times reported that the Pakistan management formally lodged a complaint against the Indian team's actions, calling it against “the spirit of sports.”

The PCB demanded the immediate removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup 2025, alleging that he had violated the ICC code of conduct.

September 16: ICC officially rejected the PCB's demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the panel of officials for the Asia Cup 2025.

September 17: On Wednesday, the Pakistani team deliberately delayed the match against the UAE ahead of their final Group A Asia Cup 2025 clash in protest against the ICC's rejection of their demand to suspend match referee Andy Pycroft from the tournament.

September 18: Amid threats of a boycott, Zimbabwean match referee Andy Pycroft apologised to Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and their team manager, claimed the PCB. He referred to the incident as a result of miscommunication and apologised.

September 19: The ICC may impose disciplinary action against the PCB for “multiple breaches of tournament regulations” ahead of their Asia Cup match against the UAE, reported Cricket Country.