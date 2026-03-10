ICC punishes Arshdeep Singh over Daryl Mitchell incident in IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final; handed 1 demerit point

India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has been handed a fine of 15 per cent of his match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching Level 1 of the Code of Conduct during the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The incident occurred on the fifth ball of the 11th over of New Zealand’s chase of 256, when Arshdeep fielded the ball on his follow-through and threw it aggressively at the stumps on the striker's end. However, the ball hit straight on the Mitchell’s thigh, forcing the New Zealander to react furiously.

Mitchell even chased down Arshdeep before the umpires intervened. Although the Indian left-arm pacer shook hands with Mitchell at the end of the over in an act of sportsmanship, the ICC found Arshdeep guilty.

"Arshdeep was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match”, the ICC said in a statement.

“In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Arshdeep’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period,” the statement further added. On-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf, third umpire Allahuddien Paleker and fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock levelled the charge on Arshdeep.

Arshdeep apologises to Daryl Mitchell The sanction was proposed by ICC Match Referee Andy Pycroft. Since Arshdeep accepted the sanction, no formal hearing was needed. Following India's win over New Zealand, Arshdeep also went to Mitchell and apologised for the incident, the video of which went viral on social media.

“Went to say sorry to Mitchell, my throw got too much reverse swing, left it on the pitch!" Arshdeep told during a post-match interview after India's third T20 World Cup triumph.

What does ICC rule book say? According to ICC's rule book, level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.