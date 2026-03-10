ICC punishes Arshdeep Singh over Daryl Mitchell incident in IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final; handed 1 demerit point

India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has been handed a fine of 15 per cent of his match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching Level 1 of the Code of Conduct during the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Advertisement

The incident occurred on the fifth ball of the 11th over of New Zealand’s chase of 256, when Arshdeep fielded the ball on his follow-through and threw it aggressively at the stumps on the striker's end. However, the ball hit straight on the Mitchell’s thigh, forcing the New Zealander to react furiously.

Mitchell even chased down Arshdeep before the umpires intervened. Although the Indian left-arm pacer shook hands with Mitchell at the end of the over in an act of sportsmanship, the ICC found Arshdeep guilty.

"Arshdeep was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match”, the ICC said in a statement.

Advertisement

“In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Arshdeep’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period,” the statement further added. On-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf, third umpire Allahuddien Paleker and fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock levelled the charge on Arshdeep.

Arshdeep apologises to Daryl Mitchell The sanction was proposed by ICC Match Referee Andy Pycroft. Since Arshdeep accepted the sanction, no formal hearing was needed. Following India's win over New Zealand, Arshdeep also went to Mitchell and apologised for the incident, the video of which went viral on social media.

“Went to say sorry to Mitchell, my throw got too much reverse swing, left it on the pitch!" Arshdeep told during a post-match interview after India's third T20 World Cup triumph.

Advertisement

What does ICC rule book say? According to ICC's rule book, level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player

Demerit Points to remain on a Player or Player Support Personnel’s disciplinary record for a period of twenty-four (24) months from their imposition following which they will be expunged

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in