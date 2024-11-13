ICC Rankings: Virat Kohli not in top 20 Test list first time in 10 years; check who’s on top

The International Cricket Council has issued an updated list of its rankings for Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Shockingly, India's Virat Kohli is nowhere in the top 20 of the ICC's 20 Test rankings, having slipped 8 places to 22nd position.

This is the first time in a decade that the Indian batting legend and cricketer Virat Kohli is not in ICC's 20 Test ranking. The following ouster of Kohli is for the first time since December 2014.

Kohli is not only not included in the Test rankings but also the top 50 of ICC's T20 rankings. Kohli is placed at 64th position, a 3-place drop from his earlier position. Kohli announced his retirement from T20I after India lifted the ICC T20 World Cup on 29 June 2024.

Advertisement

However, Kohli's position in the ICC's ODI ranking has not changed; he comfortably sits in fourth place.

Other ranking details: Tests: In the latest ranking, India is first in the ODI and T20I categories but has slipped to second in the Test rankings to Australia following a series loss to New Zealand by 3-0.

In the top 10 Test batters ranking, India's Yashasvi Jaiswal is at fourth position, Rishabh Pant at sixth, and Shubman Gill at 16th spot. Bowling wise, India's Jasprit Bumrah is at third, Ravichandran Ashwin at fifth, Ravindra Jadeja at sixth and Kuldeep Yadav at 17th spot. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin are India top seaters with first and second position in the all-rounder category, while Axar Patel is at the 8th position.

Advertisement

ODIs: In the ODI ranking, India's Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli enjoy the second, third, and fourth spots in the batting category. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul join them in the 14th and 17th spot. Bowling-wise, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami are in the 4th, 6th, 7th and 14th positions, respectively. Ravindra Jadeja is the only all-rounder to feature in this category at the 14th spot.

T20Is: India's Suryakumar Yadav shines at the third spot in the batting category, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad are at the 7th and 14 spots, respectively. Bowling-wise, Ravi Bisnoi stands tall at 7th spot and Arshdeep Singh is at 12th position. In the all-rounder category, Hardik Pandya is at the third spot, with Axar Patel joining him at the 13th position.

Advertisement

Overall ranking: Looking at the overall ranking, England's Joe Root leads the Test batters chart, while Pakistan's Babar Azam is on the top of ODI batters' ranking. Australia's Travis Head leads the charts in T20I's batters rankings.

On the bowling side, South Africa's Kagiso Rabada leads in Tests category, Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi clinched the spot in ODIs, while England's Adil Rashid is the top bowler in T20Is.

Also Read | Jadeja scales new heights in Mumbai despite IND’s Test series loss to NZ

All-rounder wise, India's Ravindra Jadeja is the best all-rounder in Tests, Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi leads the charts in ODIs and England's Liam Livingstone rules in T20I category.

ICC Women's ranking: According to ICC, Australia rules the T20I category, followed by England and India. The same is the case with ODI rankings.

India's Smriti Mandhana is at the 5th spot in the T20W category, while Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma are at the 11th and 12th spots. While Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh Thakur are in the 3rd and 4th spots in the bowling category for the T20W section, followed by Shreyanka Patil and Radha Yadav at the 18th and 20th positions, respectively. Deepti Sharma is the only all-rounder to have featured in the category and is sitting at 4th spot.

Advertisement

Also Read | Mandhana scripts history, becomes first Indian woman to hit consecutive ODI tons