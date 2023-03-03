ICC rates Holkar Cricket Stadium's pitch in Indore as ‘poor’1 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 07:27 PM IST
- Now with the report forwarded to the BCCI, the latter will have 14 days if they wish to appeal against the sanction.
The International Cricket Council on 3 March announced that it has rated the Holkar Cricket Stadium's pitch in Indore – that hosted the third Test of the ICC World Test Championship series between India and Australia – as 'poor' under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.
