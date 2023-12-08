ICC rating of Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch where India lost World Cup final says THIS: Report
India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final game was played on the used pitch of Ahmedabad and behaved in a manner contrary to India's expectations
Much has been said about the pitch of Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad where hearts of a billion fan broke as Australia defeated India by 6 wickets in the finals of ICC World Cup 2023. The final game was played on the used pitch of Ahmedabad and behaved in a manner contrary to India's expectations. Amid the criticism around choosing a used pitch for the final match, International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed its rating for the Ahmedabad pitch.