The 2024 T-20 World Cup is set to kick off in the United States and the West Indies next month. However, ahead of the start of the marquee event, Cricket West Indies reportedly received a terror threat from pro-Islamic State (IS) media sources based in northern Pakistan, according to a report by Cricbuzz.

Now, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) have sought to allay fears of a possible terrorist attack by stating that the safety and security of everyone is their top priority.

While responding to the report of potential terror threat, ICC stated, "We work closely with authorities in the host countries and cities, and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event."

Meanwhile, Cricket West Indies also commented on the issue, saying, "We want to assure all stakeholders that the safety and security of everyone at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place."

Additionally, Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Keith Rowley has said that Caricom and security agencies are working to combat threats to the T20 World Cup, as reported by Trinidad's Daily Express. Regional security officials in Barbados are also reportedly working to monitor potential threats to the upcoming T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup in US and West Indies:

The T20 World Cup will be held in the United States and the West Indies between June 2 and 29. The tournament will be played in Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean. Meanwhile, the tournament will be played in Florida, New York and Texas in the US, where no terrorist threats have been identified so far.

