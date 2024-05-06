Terror threat in T20 World Cup? ICC responds to reports of ISIS attack, Safety 'number one priority'
ICsC responds to safety concerns by working closely with authorities and monitoring global landscape to mitigate risks for the Men's T20 World Cup.
The 2024 T-20 World Cup is set to kick off in the United States and the West Indies next month. However, ahead of the start of the marquee event, Cricket West Indies reportedly received a terror threat from pro-Islamic State (IS) media sources based in northern Pakistan, according to a report by Cricbuzz.