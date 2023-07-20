The International Cricket Council (ICC) apparently kick-started its ODI World Cup campaign on social media while posting a photo of the trophy with none other than Shah Rukh Khan. In the picture, King Khan is fondly eyeing the ICC trophy as the caption reads, “It’s nearly here …"

As expected, the photo went viral within moments and fans could not keep calm. The photo has been viewed by over a million people and liked by nearly 43,000. As fans kept praising him with qualifiers like “world’s biggest moviestar", “Badshah", “Pride of India" and “Face of Indian cinema", some thought it was a promotional strategy on SRK’s part for the upcoming film, Jawan.

“This is the legacy of SRK, ICC acknowledges him as King Khan. And who better than the biggest face of India to unveil the World Cup trophy," one Twitter user wrote. “The king is Always Lucky charm for india…So Rohit and co. will lift This Edition of WC trophy for sure," came from another.

One fan was hopeful that Indian would lift the trophy this time, “I hope he will take another photo in November with team." “Oh MY GOD.. Love you, ICC," wrote another fan while thanking the international governing body for sharing King Khan’s pic with the trophy.

ICC World Cup 2023 starts on October 5 in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium while England and New Zealand, the finalists of the previous edition, will face each other in the opening game.

India will play their first match on October 8 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as the Chepauk Stadium, in Chennai. Rohit Sharma’s boys will fight it out against Australia.

About a month prior to that, Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited Jawan will hit the theatres on September 7. The first look of the movie, which will feature SRK in a bald look, has already grabbed massive attention.