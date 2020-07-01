Home >Sports >cricket news >ICC: Shashank Manohar steps down from chairman's post, Khwaja interim head
Shashank Manohar steps down from ICC chairman's post Photo: PTI (PTI)
Shashank Manohar steps down from ICC chairman's post Photo: PTI (PTI)

ICC: Shashank Manohar steps down from chairman's post, Khwaja interim head

1 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2020, 06:45 PM IST PTI

  • Manohar, as per ICC rules, could have stayed for another two-year term as a maximum of three terms are allowed
  • Election process of the next chairperson is expected to be approved by the ICC Board within the next week

DUBAI : Dubai: Shashank Manohar's tenure as the International Cricket Council's first independent chairman came to an end on Wednesday.

According to a media release sent by the ICC, Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja will take over as interim chairman till the election process is set in motion.

"ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar has stepped down after two, two-year tenures at its helm. The ICC Board met today and agreed that Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja will assume the responsibilities of the Chairperson until a successor is elected," ICC stated in a release.

Manohar, as per ICC rules, could have stayed for another two-year term as a maximum of three terms are allowed.

The process for the election of the next chairperson is expected to be approved by the ICC Board within the next week.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Shashank Manohar said the International Cricket Council (ICC) plans to launch a global strategy for the sport. File photo: PTI

Shashank Manohar elected unopposed to serve second term as ICC chairman

2 min read . 15 May 2018
Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

Dhanlaxmi Bank chairman resigns 8 months before end of tenure

1 min read . 29 Jun 2020
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he boards Air Force One. (AP)

Trump authorises economic sanctions, travel restrictions against ICC officials

4 min read . 12 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout