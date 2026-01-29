ICC suspends Aaron Jones provisionally: List of charges against Barbados-born batter who played 100 int'l games for USA

United States of America (USA) batter Aaron Jones has been provisionally suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after been accused of alleged match fixing. The middle-order batter, who was a part of USA squad that played the T20 World Cup 2024, was charged for failing to disclose a corrupt approach and non cooperation during investigation.
Jones was said to be involved in alleged match fixing in the BIM10 league in Barbados back in 2023-2024. The ICC charged Jones with five breaches of the anti-corruption codes of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the ICC.
According to a ICC statement, Jones has been suspended from all forms of cricket with immediate effect (from January 28, 2026), and has 14 days to respond to the charges. Born in New York, Jones grew up playing in Barbados alongside the likes of Shai Hope and Jason Holder. During his initial years, Jones played against Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell.
After playing domestic cricket for Barbados in 2017, Jones moved to USA to fully commit himself to American cricket and has been the mainstay for them since then. So far, Jones played 52 ODIs and 48 T20Is, scoring 1664 and 770 runs respectively. He has a single century in ODIs.
The ICC also believes that the charges against Jones is a part of a wider investigation which is likely to expose few others in due course.
