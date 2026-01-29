ICC suspends Aaron Jones provisionally: List of charges against Barbados-born batter who played 100 int'l games for USA

United States of America (USA) batter Aaron Jones has been provisionally suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after been accused of alleged match fixing. The middle-order batter, who was a part of USA squad that played the T20 World Cup 2024, was charged for failing to disclose a corrupt approach and non cooperation during investigation.

Jones was said to be involved in alleged match fixing in the BIM10 league in Barbados back in 2023-2024. The ICC charged Jones with five breaches of the anti-corruption codes of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the ICC.

Advertisement

According to a ICC statement, Jones has been suspended from all forms of cricket with immediate effect (from January 28, 2026), and has 14 days to respond to the charges. Born in New York, Jones grew up playing in Barbados alongside the likes of Shai Hope and Jason Holder. During his initial years, Jones played against Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell.

Aaron Jones was USA's second-highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup 2024.

After playing domestic cricket for Barbados in 2017, Jones moved to USA to fully commit himself to American cricket and has been the mainstay for them since then. So far, Jones played 52 ODIs and 48 T20Is, scoring 1664 and 770 runs respectively. He has a single century in ODIs.

Advertisement

What are the charges against Aaron Jones? Breach of Article 2.1.1 of the CWI Code – Fixing, contriving to fix or otherwise influencing improperly, or being a party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or other aspect of matches in the Bim10 tournament in 2023/24 (or attempting to do so).

Breach of Article 2.4.2 of the CWI Code – Failing to disclose to Cricket West Indies details of any approaches or invitations to engage in conduct that would amount to a breach of the CWI Code.

Breach of Article 2.4.4 of the CWI Code – Failing or refusing to cooperate with a reasonable investigation carried out by the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (or his/her designee) in relation to possible offences under the CWI Code.

Breach of Article 2.4.4 of the ICC Code – Failing to disclose to the ICC ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the ICC Code.

Breach of Article 2.4.7 of the ICC Code – Obstructing the ACU’s investigation into possible Corrupt Conduct by concealing and/or tampering with information that may have been relevant to the investigation, or which may have constituted evidence or led to the discovery of evidence of Corrupt Conduct.

Advertisement