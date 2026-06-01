ICC suspends Cricket Canada's membership but keeps teams eligible to participate in events

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended Canada over breaches of the national board's membership obligations, weeks after the global governing body's anti-corruption unit launched an investigation into Cricket Canada. The decision was taken after an ICC meeting in Ahmedabad.

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The Canadian national team will still be able to participate in ICC events, and funding to operate the teams will be provided through a controlled mechanism, the global governing body said on Monday.

A documentary aired in April by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation had made allegations of corruption in the governance of Cricket Canada involving several players and officials, including match manipulation and threats of violence. Media reports said the anti-corruption investigation was launched soon after.

"The ICC board resolved to suspend Cricket Canada from ICC membership with immediate effect due to serious breaches of its membership obligations," the ICC said in a statement a day after a meeting in Ahmedabad.

Cricket Canada will have to follow a set of conditions, aimed at fixing its governance and administrative issues, to restore membership, the statement added. "The progress against these conditions will be monitored by the ICC normalisation committee, supported by ICC management, with reinstatement of membership subject to the board being satisfied that the conditions have been fully met," the ICC said.

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The ICC also suspended the United States national body, USA Cricket, over membership rule breaches last year. The U.S. national teams continue to participate in ICC events and are set to compete at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

ICC approves trial use of pink ball Among the other notable decisions, the ICC has also approved the use of pink ball in conventional Test matches on a trail basis. Having said that the trial use of pink ball i subject to agreement from both participating teams.

Under this proposal, the teams can switch to pink ball from traditional red ball during a Test match in an attempt to reduce time lost due to bad light. Another important approval during the meeting was to establish a Global Qualifier for ICC Men's T20 World Cups.

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The designated management has been tasked to finalise the competition structure and the qualification pathway for a 16-team qualifier. It would be presented to relevant ICC committees upon approval.

With Reuters inputs

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