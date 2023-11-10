ICC suspends Sri Lanka cricket board due to government interference
The development comes days after the sports minister of Sri Lanka sacked the entire cricket board over the allegations of corruption
International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday suspended the cricket board of Sri Lanka due to the inference by the government. The development comes days after the sports minister of the country sacked the entire cricket board of the country over the allegations of corruption. Later, the decision was overturned by Sri Lanka's Court of Appeals as it reinstated all the officials pending a full hearing.