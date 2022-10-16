ICC T20 Cricket World Cup Opening Ceremony: Schedule, timings, streaming details

ICC T20 Cricket World Cup Opening Ceremony: Schedule, timings, streaming details2 min read . 03:12 PM IST
- The ICC T20 Cricket World Cup opening ceremony will be held on the magnificent Australian cricket grounds
The most awaited Cricket T20 World Cup 2022 will have a grand opening ceremony on Sunday, at the magnificent Australian grounds. The ceremony which is scheduled between 3:30-6:00 PM (BST), will surely work as a pump to the already enthused cricket fans.
Fans can watch the opening ceremony the World Cup on their TV at Star Sports channel or on the Hotstar application.
The stage is set for the most intense cricket battle of the year in which 16 top cricket teams of the world will participate. On Saturday, for the first time in the history of the Cricket T20 World Cup, captains of the 16 teams met in Melbourne, in an event called Captain's Day
A new ritual in form of this Captain's Day was a sort of precursor to the greatest rivalries the world will see in this edition of the World Cup.
India and Pakistan will enter the grounds with the intention to break the equalizer of Asia Cup 2022. In the last edition of the T20 World Cup, India for the first time in the history of ICC tournaments faced extreme wrath from Pakistani cricketers.
India left that ground of Dubai with many lessons, out of which it applied many in this year's Asia Cup against Pakistan.
Australia is the host and also the defending champion of the World Cup, but their recent series loss in India will make them more aggressive towards India and they will surely try to settle the scores.
India's batting lineup looks really strong with in-form players, but bowling attack may face some problems in absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Mohammad Shami has replaced Bumrah, but Bhuvneshwar's average bowling in death overs may create problems for the pace attack.
On Saturday, Namibia defeated the Asian Champions Sri Lanka by 55 runs. The batting line of Sri Lanka collapsed in front of Namibian bowlers but, the country doesn't have much time to lick its wounds as they have go against UAE on 18 October.
ICC T20 World Cup: Full Schedule of Team India
India vs Pakistan- 23 October
India vs Runner Up Group A- 27 October
India vs South Africa- 30 October
India vs Bangladesh- 02 November
India vs Winner Group B- 06 November