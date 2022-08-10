Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Cricket News /  ICC T20 Rankings: SKY stays at no. 2; Bishnoi, Kuldeep make progress

ICC T20 Rankings: SKY stays at no. 2; Bishnoi, Kuldeep make progress

Surya Kumar Yadav managed to stay on the number 2 position in the ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings on Wednesday
1 min read . 10 Aug 2022Aman Gupta

Surya Kumar Yadav retained the second position in the batting list, while Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav made considerable progress in the bowler's list

Surya Kumar Yadav, highest run scorer in the recently concluded India-West Indies t20 series, continues to hold the number 2 position in the ICC Men's t20 rankings.

Yadav scored 135 runs in 4 matches at an average of 33.75 and strike rate of 168.75 in the series against West Indies. However, he was rested in the final match, losing the chance to overtake Pakistan's Babar Azam. Yadav is now the highest ranked Indian in the batting list with 805 points, only 13 points behind Babar Azam.

Among the batters, Shreyas Iyer also made progress by jumping 6 spots to reach the 19th position with a total of 578 points, as per ICC website.

Indian bowlers were also rewarded for their performance against the West Indies in the bowler's rankings. Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi made considerable progress in the rankings by jumping 50 spots to reach the 44th position with 481 points. 

His fellow compatriots Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel also made considerable progress in the rankings. Meanwhile, Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar fell one spot and ended up at the 9th position despite having a good run against the West Indies.

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood continued to top the rankings with 792 points, followed by Tabraiz Shamsi of South Africa with 716 points. 

Mohammad Nabi continued to top the all-rounder ranking followed by Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan. 

ICC Men's t20 rankings were released on Wednesday.

 

 

 

 

 

