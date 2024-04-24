With just days remaining before the Board of Control for Cricket in India announces India's squad for the upcoming ICC men's T20 World Cup, former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan has released his expected list of 15 players. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from appointing Rohit Sharma as skipper, Pathan has included Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube and Rishabh Pant.

He also included Hardik Pandya, provided he bowls regularly. However, he kept Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, and Yuzvendra Chahal as backup.

Among the list of players who did not find a place in Irfan Khan's list despite playing winning knock for India previously include KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, and Tilak Varma.

Other players not included on the list are Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, and Deepal Chahar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to details, the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection board is set to meet Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after the DC vs MI IPL 2024 match on 27 April. Following this, the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup can be announced. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has set May 1 as the final deadline for the squad announcement.

Dube over Pandya: Pathan and several former Indian players have preferred that BCCI select Shivam Dube than pick up Hardik Pandya, considering Dube's performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Former all-rounder Suresh Raina asked the BCCI to select the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“World Cup loading for Shivam dube ! @imAagarkar bhai select karo please," Suresh Raina wrote on X.

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull too favoured Shivam Dube over Hardik Pandya. "The way he [Shivam Dube] is batting, he is outperforming Hardik [Pandya] with the bat by a long long way. From what I understand, he’s bowling a lot on the nets. From an Indian selection point of view, you can’t ask any of these teams to do something that doesn’t help them win the tournament," news agency PTI quoted Simon Doull as saying.

“At the moment, Hardik’s bowling and batting is not working for him. So, Dube has got the wood over him (Hardik)," the former New Zealand pacer said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.

