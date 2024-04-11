T20 WC 2024: Glenn Maxwell makes bizarre comment on Virat Kohli, says, 'I hope India don't pick him...'
He recalled Kohli's batting masterclass at Mohali in the 2016 T20 World Cup and even joked selectors would do opponents a great favour by not picking Kohli in India's World Cup squad.
India's star batter Virat Kohli has been in terrific form ever since 2023 and his way of batting in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 has become a major talking point among critics.
