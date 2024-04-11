India's star batter Virat Kohli has been in terrific form ever since 2023 and his way of batting in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 has become a major talking point among critics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the prowess and highest runs in the IPL's orange cap table, one of the major concerns that critics pointed out is Kohli's strike rate, which is 146.29 in 5 matches.

Kohli, representing Royal Challengers Bangalore, is currently leading the IPL charts with 316 runs in 5 matches with an average of 105.33. He also became the first centurion of the new IPL 2024 season with his brilliant knock against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur.

Looking at some records, Kohli's century against Rajasthan Royals was the joint-slowest in the history of the IPL, as it came off 67 balls against the 2008 champions. During his innings, Kohli scored an unbeaten113 off 72 balls as RCB posted 183-3 in 20 overs. However, Buttler's quick-fire 100 off 58 balls led the Royals to complete the run chase in 19.1 overs.

With Challengers all set to face Mumbai Indians on 11 April at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, RCB superstar Glenn Maxwell labeled Kohli as the most clutch player.

He recalled Kohli's batting masterclass at Mohali in the 2016 T20 World Cup and even joked selectors would do opponents a great favour by not picking Kohli in India's World Cup squad.

"Virat Kohli is the most clutch player I have ever played against. The innings he played against us in Mohali during the 2016 T20 World Cup is still the best innings I have ever seen been played against me. His awareness of what he needs to do to win the game is just phenomenal. I hope India don't pick him because it will be great to not come up against him," Maxwell told ESPN.

Kohli to set a new record: Virat Kohli is all set to create a new IPL record as he is four sixes away from becoming the fourth batter to smash 250 IPL sixes.

"It's not surprising because there are 1.5 billion and I reckon half of them are unbelievable cricketers in this country (laughs). It's a hard team to get into. You look at India's top T20 players which are all playing in this tournament. They are phenomenal players and there should be heat on every player," Maxwell added.

