Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is all set to clash with Babar Azam-led Pakistan in an exhilarating clash at the ICC Men's World Cup 2024 in New York on Sunday.

The teams will face each other in a nail-biting match at the newly constructed New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Ahead of the match, the 'god of cricket', master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, remembered his first experience while playing against Pakistan in 1992 in Australia.

Speaking to ANI, Sachin said, "...When we talk about tomorrow's match, which is going to be a big match, India vs Pakistan. It has always been a big match. My first World Cup experience against Pakistan was way back in 1992 in Australia. And from there on, the number of World Cup matches that we've played against each other, they've all been exciting, super exciting..."

However, when it came to express wishes, he showed his biasness a little towards India and gave an extra edge to Indian cricket team.

He said, as ANI quoted, “I would like to wish both teams the very best of luck for tomorrow. I know both teams are well prepared to go out and give their best when it comes to sharing the best of luck that I have wished a little more towards India."

India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 squads: India cricket team: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan.

Pakistan cricket team: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Usman Khan.

With agency inputs.

