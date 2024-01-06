The International Cricket Council on 5 January unveiled the schedule for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024, where India will play with archrivals Pakistan on 9 June.

As per details, both the teams will face each other at the new Nassau County International Stadium in New York's Long Island, where a 34,000-seated temporary stadium will be constructed. However, American cricket journalist Peter Della Penna claimed the construction operations have not begun at the Nassau County International Stadium as of yet. According to the video, The current status of the pitch is nowhere near international standards. ALSO READ ICC T20I World Cup 2024: ICC unveils schedule, India to play Pakistan on June 9 in New York However, the CricTracker report claims the ground will be broken in February and re-constructed to make it ready for the epic clash. Taking to X, Penna shared a video and a few images of the stadium. He wrote, “Under construction? They haven't even broken ground yet, and won't until February. This is what the Nassau County, NY cricket stadium site for the 2024 T20 World Cup currently looks like."

According to a report by WABC-TV, quoted by Times Now, Nassau County won the bid to build a cricket venue in Eisenhower Park, since New York City's original plan to build a 34,000-seat stadium in Van Cortland Park in the Bronx was halted. With the approval for the stadium in October, there has been no update on the issue.

Ever since the Nassau County venue was chosen to host the T20 World Cup 2024, New York Mayor Eric Adams has been facing a few opposition.

Nassau Country statement:

Meanwhile, Nassau Country had issued a release assuring people that the proposed temporary cricket stadium for 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup will not have a significant adverse environmental impact.

It added the hat ICC has sought 'a Use and Occupancy Permit from Nassau County to host 2024 Twenty20 (T20) Cricket World Cup matches within an approximately 40 acre portion of Nassau County owned Eisenhower Park and in an approximately seven acre portion of the approximately 127 acre Cantiague Park.'

The county assured the people that approval of proposed action would facilitate the construction of a temporary cricket venue, that would include a temporary stadium with a capacity of approximately 34,000 seats. It would be used to host five matches between June 4, 2024 and June 12, 2024 and include a 'fan zone', food and beverage space, operations facilities, a security compound, and a warm-up field for World Cup players, all within a secured area.

"The temporary stadium would be constructed of modular steel and aluminum technology. The venue's other facilities would be comprised of marquee tents and modular structures. The project is located in East Meadow, New York," Nassau County said.

ICC Schedule:

ICC schedule says the T20 World Cup 2024 will be co-hosted by the USA and West Indies from June 1 to 29. A total of three venues in the USA and six in the Caribbean will be used for the tournament.

Also, 41 matches will be played in the Caribbean across six different islands, with semi-finals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana and the title decider scheduled to be played in Barbados on 29 June, the ICC said in a press release.

