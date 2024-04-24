Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Virendra Sehwag axes Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul for India's playing XI; includes Shivam Dube

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

  • Though, he included Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sandeep Sharma in his list.

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya gestures during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 22, 2024. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)

With Ajit Agarkar-led selection board of BCCI finalising the final squad for the Indian cricket team, former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag on 24 April announced his playing XI for India ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

In his list, he has axed all-rounder Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin. However, he included Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sandeep Sharma on his list.

On being asked to name his India starting XI on the 'Club Prairie Fire' podcast, Sehwag said, "Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Rinku Singh or Shivam Dube – one of these two, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja."

ALSO READ: ICC T20 WC 2024: Irfan Pathan releases his list; drops R Ashwin, KL Rahul, includes Hardik Pandya, but with a twist

Tough he did not reveal why he did not see Hardik Pandya in the playing XI, but mentioned that the probability of him in the final 15 is high. "He [Hardik] should be in the 15, but if you're asking Playing XI, right?" he added.

Irfan Pathan Indian squad:

Another former Indian cricketer, known for his pace and batting skills -- Irfan Pathan -- also released a list of 15 players he would pick for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

In that list, though he included Hardik Pandya, but with a twist saying that player be allowed to play provided he bowls regularly.

Prominent among the players who did not find a place in Irfan Khan's list include KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, and Tilak Varma.

Meanwhile, the BCCI selection committee is set to meet Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after the DC vs MI IPL 2024 match on April 27. Soon after this, they may make the announcement. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has set May 1 as the deadline for the squad announcement.

