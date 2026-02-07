ICC T20 World Cup 2026 kicks off with three matches today: Check timings, venues, live streaming details and more

The ICC T20 World Cup is all set to kick off from today, with three back-to-back matches scheduled across India and Sri Lanka. The marquee tournament will begin with the clash in Colombo before moving to two matches that are scheduled to be held in India.

ICC T20 World Cup matches today: 1) Pakistan vs Netherlands The Pakistan vs Netherlands clash will kick off the tournament at 11:00 AM today at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

2) West Indies vs Scotland The second clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be between West Indies and Scotland from 3:00 PM at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

3) India vs USA Finally, the hosts India will take on the United States of America in a Group A clash set to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 7:00 PM today.

Where to watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026? The broadcast of all ICC T20 World Cup matches can be watched on the Star Sports network. To watch the live stream, viewers will have to head over to the Jio+ Hotstar app.

Squads: Here’s a list of squads for all teams playing today:

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj

USA squad: Monank Patel (c), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

Scotland squad: Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal