2026 T20 World Cup Schedule Announcement LIVE: Colombo to host mega India vs Pakistan clash on February 15?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will finally announce the schedule of the T20 World Cup 2026 on November 25. The mega event will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, potentially in February-March next year. A total of 20 teams will be competiting for the silverware with Italy making their debut in any ICC event.

Former India captain Rohit Sharma, who retired from the T20Is last year, will be present during the announcement event, along with Sri Lankan Angelo Mathews, ICC Women's World Cup 2025-winning Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and current men's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

How to watch T20 World Cup 2026 schedule reveal?

The T20 World Cup 2026 schedule announcement will be televised live on Star Sports 1 (Hindi), Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 (Hindi) and Star Sports 3 from 6:30 PM IST. Live streaming of T20 World Cup 2026 schedule reveal will be available on JioStar app and website.

Full list of qualified teams in T20 World Cup 2026

India (host), Sri Lanka (host), Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, United States, West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Canada, Netherlands, Italy, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Nepal, Oman, the UAE.