2026 T20 World Cup Schedule Announcement LIVE: Colombo to host mega India vs Pakistan clash on February 15?

2026 T20 World Cup Schedule Announcement LIVE: The schedule for the mega event next year will be announced on November 25, 6:30 PM IST onwards. India are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup.

Koushik Paul
Updated25 Nov 2025, 12:27:19 PM IST
2026 T20 World Cup Schedule Announcement LIVE: India are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup.
2026 T20 World Cup Schedule Announcement LIVE: India are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup.(BCCI)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will finally announce the schedule of the T20 World Cup 2026 on November 25. The mega event will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, potentially in February-March next year. A total of 20 teams will be competiting for the silverware with Italy making their debut in any ICC event.

Former India captain Rohit Sharma, who retired from the T20Is last year, will be present during the announcement event, along with Sri Lankan Angelo Mathews, ICC Women's World Cup 2025-winning Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and current men's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

How to watch T20 World Cup 2026 schedule reveal?

The T20 World Cup 2026 schedule announcement will be televised live on Star Sports 1 (Hindi), Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 (Hindi) and Star Sports 3 from 6:30 PM IST. Live streaming of T20 World Cup 2026 schedule reveal will be available on JioStar app and website.

Full list of qualified teams in T20 World Cup 2026

India (host), Sri Lanka (host), Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, United States, West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Canada, Netherlands, Italy, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Nepal, Oman, the UAE.

Follow updates here:
25 Nov 2025, 12:26:24 PM IST

2026 T20 World Cup schedule LIVE: India vs Pakistan on February 15?

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, India and Pakistan are set to be clubbed in same group along with the likes of USA, Netherlands, and Namibia. The all-important India vs Pakistan clash is set to be hosted by R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15. The report also states that India will play their opening clash against USA in Mumbai, followed by games against Namibia in Delhi and Pakistan in Colombo. India will finish off their group assignments against Netherlands in Ahmedabad.

25 Nov 2025, 12:13:57 PM IST

2026 T20 World Cup schedule LIVE: Why Pakistan will not play in India?

In case of India and Pakistan in the same group, the high-octane clash will be played in Sri Lanka. This is due to an agreement between PCB and BCCI that both teams will play at neutral venues in all ICC events till 2027. In case Pakistan reach T20 World Cup 2026 final, the summit clash will be played on Lankan soil.

25 Nov 2025, 12:11:42 PM IST

2026 T20 World Cup schedule LIVE: All eyes on India and Pakistan

A total of 20 teams will be divided into four groups of five teams each. All eyes will be on India and Pakistan and whether they will be placed in the same group.

25 Nov 2025, 12:09:10 PM IST

2026 T20 World Cup schedule LIVE: Italy make cricket World Cup debut

Known for the likes of footballing greats like Paolo Maldini, Gianluigi Buffon, Franco Baresi, Alessandro Del Piero, and others, Italy will be making their debut in the T20 World Cup next year. This will be Italy's first-ever ICC World Cup event.

25 Nov 2025, 12:01:51 PM IST

2026 T20 World Cup schedule LIVE: India are defending champions

India are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup, having defeated South Africa in the final in 2024 in Barbados.

25 Nov 2025, 12:01:08 PM IST

2026 T20 World Cup schedule LIVE: Who are hosts of 2026 T20 World Cup?

India and Sri Lanka jointly hosting the 2026 T20 World Cup, mostly in February and March next year. Notably, Pakistan will play all their matches on Lankan soil.

25 Nov 2025, 11:50:21 AM IST

2026 T20 World Cup schedule LIVE: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the schedule reveal of the T20 World Cup 2026 today.

Cricket
