The winners of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will be awarded prize money of $1.6 million, while the runners-up will get half that amount at $800,000, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Sunday.

The two losing semi-finalists will be given $400,000 each. All 16 competing teams will receive part of the $5.6 million allocated as prize money for the tournament, the international cricket regulator said in a statement.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

ICC will continue to pay the bonus amount for every match that teams win in the Super 12 stage, as in 2016. The victors in each of the 30 games in that phase will be rewarded $40,000, amounting to a total pot of $1,200,000. The teams which get knocked out in the Super 12 stage will be awarded $70,000 each, amounting to a total sum of $560,000.

Teams whose campaigns begin in the first round are Bangladesh, Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, and Sri Lanka. The teams confirmed to be competing in the Super 12 stage are Afghanistan, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and the West Indies.

The same structure is in place for the first-round victories - with $40,000 available to those who win each of the 12 games, amounting to $480,000. The four teams knocked out in the first round will take $40,000 each from an overall $160,000.

Meanwhile, there will be two scheduled Drinks Intervals in each ICC Men's T20 World Cup game. They will last for 2 minutes, 30 seconds and will be taken at the midpoint of each inning.

