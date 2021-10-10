ICC T20 World Cup winners to get $1.6 million, runner-ups to take home $800,000

ICC will continue to pay the bonus amount for every match that teams win in the Super 12 stage, as in 2016. The victors in each of the 30 games in that phase will be rewarded $40,000, amounting to a total pot of $1,200,000. The teams which get knocked out in the Super 12 stage will be awarded $70,000 each, amounting to a total sum of $560,000.